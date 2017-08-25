

CTV Montreal





The ongoing construction on the Turcot Interchange is going to require the closure of a major ramp in the next few weeks.

The consortium working on the project expects it will need to close the ramp that leads from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West in mid-September and reopen it two months later. An exact date has yet to be announced.

As a detour, drivers can continue north on Decarie Expressway and loop around at the first opportunity, Cote St. Luc Rd.

The other suggested detour is to get off Highway 15 at De la Verendrye Blvd. north, then take St. Patrick St. west until Monk Blvd., then head west on Notre Dame St. West to merge onto Highway 20.

A section of De la Verendrye Blvd., near the part of the Aqueduct that is being replaced by a tunnel, will be closed for months as the road is destroyed.

The westbound lanes of De la Verendrye between Highway 15 and De L'Eglise Ave. will be closed until the road is eventually replaced.

Roads underneath the Turcot are also going to be closed for weeks.

St. Remi St., between Turcot St. and Cazelais St. was shut down on Monday Aug. 20 . It will remain closed until Oct. 10 while CN moves the train tracks running in the area.

But as soon as that work ends, every part of St. Remi near the Turcot Interchange will be closed for the next two years. The only people allowed to drive on the street will be those who live in the area.

Officials say it will take until 2019 to reconfigure the roadway between Notre Dame St. West and St. Jacques St.