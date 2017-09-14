Police are looking at new information in the death of an Inuit woman in Montreal.



Last week a vigil was held in memory of the deaths of two Inuit women.



Both deaths had been declared as suicides.



Now, police say they have new information indicating that one of the deaths might be suspicious.

Siasi Tullaugak was found dead near a Chomedey St. apartment shortly after being seen with two men.



“Many people have come forward and have been attempting to speak to investigators to reopen the case and from what I hear the case is now being reopened, which is really good,” said Nakuset of Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal.



Nakuset said Inuit women need more services at night and on weekends, especially around the Cabot Square area downtown.