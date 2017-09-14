New information in death of Inuit woman in Montreal
Siasi Tullaugak and Sharon Barron, both 27 when they died, were remembered on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 at a vigil in Montreal.
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 10:01PM EDT
Police are looking at new information in the death of an Inuit woman in Montreal.
Last week a vigil was held in memory of the deaths of two Inuit women.
Both deaths had been declared as suicides.
Now, police say they have new information indicating that one of the deaths might be suspicious.
Siasi Tullaugak was found dead near a Chomedey St. apartment shortly after being seen with two men.
“Many people have come forward and have been attempting to speak to investigators to reopen the case and from what I hear the case is now being reopened, which is really good,” said Nakuset of Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal.
Nakuset said Inuit women need more services at night and on weekends, especially around the Cabot Square area downtown.
