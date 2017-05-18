

More details have come to light on how Quebec City police classified a disturbing incident at a local mosque last summer.

A pig's head was left outside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre last June, just months before a gunman killed six men during evening prayers.

Muslims were celebrating the holy month of Ramadan when members of the mosque discovered the severed pig's head wrapped up in cellophane and left outside the building’s front doors.

There was a card attached that read "Bon Appetit."

According to the police report obtained by CBC/Radio-Canada, police notes describe the incident as "general intimidation" and an incident that took place in a "climate of hatred."

For members of the Muslim community, those descriptions are very revealing, since it seems there were serious warning signs the mosque was a target.

They say they wonder if anything could have been done to warn the community so they could put security measures in place that may have prevented the deadly shooting in January.

Quebec City police have not yet commented on the findings, but they may address the report and the community's concerns Thursday afternoon.