New Celine Dion clothing line will touch you like this, hold you like that
Celine Dion performs in concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Sunday, July 31, 2016. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 1:45PM EST
Celine Dion is teaming up with a Montreal-based company for her foray into the fashion world.
The Canadian pop superstar announced the launch of her debut collection in partnership with handbag, luggage and accessory company The Bugatti Group.
The line features more than 200 pieces designed in tandem with Dion, including a mix of handbags, luggage sets, and small-leather goods at various price points.
Last June, Dion teamed with licensing firm Epic Rights and strategic management conglomerate Prominent Brand+Talent to create and launch her eponymous collection in partnership with retailers and licensees.
In addition to fashion and accessories, her line will include health and beauty product categories and home furnishings.
The fall-winter collection of handbags, luggage and accessories will be unveiled in Las Vegas on Feb. 21, and is slated to be available at select retailers this September.
