

The Canadian Press





Biking in Montreal will get a bit easier on Saturday as BIXI season officially begins.

The service will roll out an additional 1,000 bikes this year, bringing their total up to 6,250, and will add 80 new docking stations for a total of 540.

In 2016, 235,000 people used the BIXI service, an increase of 80 per cent since 2014.

On Wednesday, the Montreal Economic Institute released a study showing that by next year, the bicycle sharing service will have cost Montrealers $60 million over 10 years. Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre has defended the program, saying profitability is not essential for a transportation service.