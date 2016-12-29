

Homeless rights advocates are speaking out against a recently installed barrier in the Berri-UQAM metro that they said is meant to target individuals who are trying to keep warm.

The fence, which is made of 10-feet-high black metal bars that cordon off a portion of the St. Denis entrance were installed during eight-month long renovations. The fence blocks off a heat vent and ledge where people often sit.

Alexandre Paradis, president of SOS Itinerance, said the homeless often use bus shelters and metro stations as a place to get warm during the cold winter months. While the STM said the new barrier is meant as a security measure due to high levels of criminal activity, Paradis dismissed that argument.

“Are we going to fence off Place Emelie-Gamelin because there’s criminals and drug dealers there?” he said. “I don’t think so.”

Georges Ohana, head of social housing at the Old Brewery Mission, said that while public transportation shelters provide much-needed shelter, they are not a solution to homelessness. He hopes the recent development at Berri-UQAM will spur officials to address a shortage of social housing.

“Your first, initial reaction is being appalled or finding it inhuman,” he said. “When you start thinking of the concept of homelessness and what we’re trying to achieve, then you see that it’s maybe an opportunity rather than a failing on the part of the STM.”