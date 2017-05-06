

The Canadian Press





The Quebec Student Sport Network has teamed up with the province’s department of health and social services to launch a new campaign to prevent tobacco use among youth between the ages of 11 and 14-years-old.

The goal of the campaign is to educate young people as early as possible so they can say no to tobacco. The project will include ads on television and social media, as well as speakers in secondary schools until May 22.

According to the QSSN, the average age of first-time smokers is 13-years-old.

Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois said Quebec is aiming to reduce the number of daily and occasional smokers to 10 per cent of the province by 2025 and said the initiative will help achieve that goal.