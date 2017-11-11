

The Canadian Press





The Bloc Quebec is asking Canada’s Competition Bureau to review the federal government’s agreement with streaming giant Netflix, saying the pact benefits foreign companies.

In a letter addressed to the Competition Commissioner, Bloc parliamentary leader Xavier Barsalou-Duval called for an investigation into the tax status granted to Netflix under the deal, which was announced in September.

The agreement has Netflix investing $500 million into the creation of Canadian content. $25 million of that is dedicated to French-language content.

Canadian Heritage Minister Melanie Joly said in October that the investment approach was taken to avoid implementing a tax on Netflix that would have seen Canadians paying more for the service.

Barsalou-Duval accused Jolie of violating the spirit of the Competition Act, creating “a dangerous precedent.”