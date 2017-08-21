

CTV Montreal





A day after a protest and counter-protest violently clashed in Quebec City, Mayor Regis Labeaume is fuming.

Nearly 1,000 people came out to oppose the anti-immigration message of La Meute, an anti-immigration, anti-Islam far-right group.

La Meute -- the Wolf pack -- was able to march in Quebec City, but hours later than originally planned.

Police kept the small group penned up in a parking garage when groups of protesters using so-called Black Bloc tactics -- dressing in black, wearing masks, and provoking police -- turned violent.

After yelling at riot police, those counter-protesters hurled smoke bombs and bottles at police, set a garbage bin on fire and threw chairs in the street.

Though both La Meute and counter-protest organizer Jaggi Singh are calling it a victory, Labeaume called it a dark day.

“The behaviour we had yesterday, we cannot accept that. iI's so ugly,” he said.

Many were injured, and Singh was arrested.

“What I saw and what we did was to effectively block racists and far-right people from marching for a certain amount of time,” he said.

La Meute did, however, march quietly through the streets of the provincial capital, denouncing asylum seekers entering Canada.

Labeaume acknowledges La Meute did not incite the violence, but said the known anti-Muslim group isn't to be trusted.

“One of them was in Charlottesville with those white supremacists, so they're not a camping club. Who are they, where are they going, what are their plans?” he said.

Former neo-Nazi Maxime Fiset, who now works for the Centre for Prevention of Radicalization, said he doesn’t believe La Meute's declaration that Sunday's protest was a victory for them.

“Even though La Meute claims it as a complete victory, and it is a PR victory, people still remember that La Meute is a racist group and that they were outnumbered 3 to 1,” said Fiset, who described himself as once “on the fringe of becoming a far-right terrorist” before getting his university education.

Singh said sometimes violence can be necessary.

“Sometimes, it looks a bit brusque and difficult for people to see, but it's necessary to confront the people who are essentially the budding fascists of our society,” he said.

Fiset vehemently disagrees.

“No, there is no need for violence. We're not immediately threatened by La Meute, they haven't put violence anywhere. Using violence to censor someone, it's counter-productive and I'm adamant about this,” he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard have denounced the violence as well as any racist demonstrations.

Labeaume said he wants both sides to stay out the city.

“If I had a choice, I would see La Meute and Jaggi Singh banned. Just get out of Quebec City. You're not welcome here,” he said.

Neither racism nor violence will tolerated, he added.