

CTV Montreal





People who live on a small section of Ste-Marguerite St. in St-Henri are fed up with a condo construction project.



They say the project is making parking impossible and is getting in the way of garbage pick-up, not to mention making the street tough to get through.

“What happens if an ambulance needs to come through or a fire truck? There's absolutely no access whatsoever,” said resident Jill Samborsky, who has lived on Ste-Marguerite for the last nine years.

Samborsky said the last two months have been particularly tough with the construction of the 37-unit condo project.







Her garbage bins and those of her closest neighbour haven't been picked up in weeks.

Contractor Maxime Laporte of Quorum Construction, responsible for the project, said he's sympathetic to complaints.

“The citizens are not used to this and we can understand that,” he said, promising to make amends.

He said his workers will pick up garbage and place it in a container.

“Maybe he's going to start doing that this week but it hasn't been done in the past and we should have been informed if there was to be any sort of arrangement,” countered Samborsky.

The $16,000 the contractor pays the borough monthly for permits allow him to keep the street closed, but Laporte said it will be open by 4:30 every afternoon.

One sore spot for Samborsky is the permit parking she and her neighbours pay for.

“They shouldn't be taking our personal parking, especially parking that's residential permit only, where they're parking their own personal vehicles. They don't have the number ticket, but they don't get any sort of penalty for that because they own the street right now,” she said.

There are few options, said Laporte.

“It's always a challenge to build in town because there's no space,” he said.

Samborsky said she wants the borough to provide other parking spaces for permit holders and better communication from the borough and the contractor – because there are still four months of construction ahead.