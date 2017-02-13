

CTV Montreal





The next-door neighbour of a man on trial for murder testified in court Monday with some chilling details.



Shubert Maignan said on the morning of Nov. 19, 2013, he heard a loud argument inside his neighbours’ apartment on Grand Blvd. in NDG.



Michael Gero, 26, and his girlfriend Sherri Thomas, 19, lived there.



Maignan said he ignored the initial screaming and swearing, as he had heard similar arguments from them before, but then he heard gurgling sounds like someone was choking. Someone eventually yelled for help and pleaded for someone to call 911.



Maignan called authorities, who arrived shortly after.



They discovered Thomas dead with a gunshot wound to the head.



In court Monday, the defence attorney tried to undermine the witness in exchanges that became at times tense. As the defence sough to poke holes in Maignan’s memory, the witness became angry, saying they were trying to put words in his mouth. The judge told the witness this line of questioning was normal during cross-examination.



Maignan finished his testimony Monday morning. A police witness is on the stand in the afternoon.



Gero is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Sherri Thomas.



The victim’s family attended the first day of the trial on Friday and said they intend to be there every day.







