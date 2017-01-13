Near, far, wherever you are, Celine Dion's house will go on sale for $38.5 million
Celine Dion's massive Florida estate is back on sale, but at a reduced price. (Sotheby's International Realty)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 8:20AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 8:24AM EST
Celine Dion's massive Florida estate is back on sale, but at a reduced price.
Sotheby's International Realty says the residence on Jupiter Island is now on sale for US$38.5 million -- down from the 2016 price of US$45 million.
Sotheby's says the property is "currently underutilized" because of Dion's performance commitments in Las Vegas and is being offered as a turnkey purchase with almost all of its contents.
Built in 2010, the estate sits on five-and-a-half acres of ocean frontage and has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.
It also has a guest house, three swimming pools, staff quarters, parking garage and a salt water extracting facility for irrigation.
A news release from Sotheby's described the property as a "bespoke estate that will appeal to the most discriminate of buyers."
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Als obtain rights to QB Darian Durant
- Near, far, wherever you are, Celine Dion's house will go on sale for $38.5 million
- Dozens of bricks tumble from building in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
- More winter behind than ahead of us, climatologist assures
- Ouellet to hold off on Bloc leadership decision until February
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Recall issued for 36 Adonis products containing undeclared allergens
- Owner of dog that mauled Brossard girl assaults bailiff, police officers 2
- Man stabbed during fight in Old Montreal 1
- $40,000 ruling against Agent 728, SPVM and another officer in racial profiling case 1
- Quebec med student claims some MDs bully students 1
- Montreal roads have 3 of the 10 worst bottlenecks in Canada: study 6
- Fire in Kahnawake shopping centre causes major traffic detours 2
- Wild romp past Canadiens 7-1
- Near, far, wherever you are, Celine Dion's house will go on sale for $38.5 million
- $60M lottery: Quebec family, friends win province's largest jackpot 1
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States