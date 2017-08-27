

The Canadian Press





The New Democratic Party’s quest for a new leader continues in Montreal on Sunday, as the four candidates for the job meet for a French language debate.

Anglophones Charlie Angus, Niki Ashton and Jagmeet Singh have all demonstrated various degrees of proficiency in French, while Rimouski-Neigette-Temiscouata-Les Basques MP Guy Caron is a Francophone.

Members of the NDP will vote for the successor of Thomas Mulcair on Sept. 18. The party boasted just over 1,000 official members in Quebec at the end of 2016 and the number of new members recruited during the leadership race will be announced later this week.

The NDP made huge gains in Quebec in the 2011 election, claiming 53 seats in the province while being led by the late Jack Layton, who died of cancer just months after the vote. Under Mulcair’s leadership, that number declined dramatically in the 2015 election, with the party claiming just 16 seats in Quebec.