The Mayor of the CDN-NDG borough said it will be weeks before the neighbourhood affected by Tuesday's microburst is back to normal.

The priority for city crews is to clear downed trees and branches from the streets.

Three days after the storm many areas are surrounded by warning signs and tape to keep people away from badly-damaged trees, because there is the strong possibility that more branches could fall.

The trees at NDG Park were decimated by the microburst, and so the park is off-limits and will likely remain so for weeks to come.

Russell Copeman said it is just too dangerous for anyone to enter the park.

"We authorized all the overtime that we can. The only restriction on our workers is how long they can work legally before taking a break. So, you know, we've opened the taps to the maximum. We'll do an accounting later and we'll see where that ends up," said Copeman.

Once streets are clear and trees in danger of falling on houses or roads have been handled, crews will then be able to work in NDG Park and cope with the dozens of damaged trees.

Signs will go up around the park soon, and police will add extra patrols to warn residents to stay away.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, a microburst hit a two-kilometre long section of NDG, reaching from north of the Loyola campus of Concordia University to an area toward the Turcot Interchange.

The borough estimates up to 400 trees were damaged and knocked down, while 50 of cars were smashed, and 100 homeowners had properties damaged.