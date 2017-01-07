NDG fire displaces five families
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 9:36AM EST
A fire in NDG displaced five families on Friday night.
The blaze broke out in a low-cost housing complex on Grand Boulevard near Sylvia-Smith St. at 11:30 p.m. Firefighters said it started in the building’s basement and then spread to the first and second floors.
A fault in the building’s electrical system is being blamed.
Nobody was injured in the fire and the families are being assisted by the Red Cross.