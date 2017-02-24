

CTV Montreal





A Westmount woman has broken a court order that prevented her from practising medicine.

Mitra Javanmardi has been barred from practising medicine since 2009 after being found guilty on several occasions of practising medicine without a licence.

She called herself a naturopath and in 2008 a patient under her care died.

She was charged and eventually acquitted of manslaughter in that case.

However, in 2014 a team of investigators noticed that Javanmardi had given medical advice to a person with diabetes.

On Friday she was found guilty of breaching a court order.