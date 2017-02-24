Naturopath breaks court order barring her from practising medicine
Naturopath Mitra Javanmardi in court Thursday.
Published Friday, February 24, 2017
A Westmount woman has broken a court order that prevented her from practising medicine.
Mitra Javanmardi has been barred from practising medicine since 2009 after being found guilty on several occasions of practising medicine without a licence.
She called herself a naturopath and in 2008 a patient under her care died.
She was charged and eventually acquitted of manslaughter in that case.
However, in 2014 a team of investigators noticed that Javanmardi had given medical advice to a person with diabetes.
On Friday she was found guilty of breaching a court order.
