

The Canadian Press





Leaders of Canada’s Native communities are concerned about the possible consequences legalizing cannabis will have on their communities.

Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador leader Ghislain Picard said Aboriginal communities, which have a younger average age than other places in Quebec, are already dealing with issues surrounding drug use.

Picard said legalization could have a ripple effect on other illicit drugs and could also have negative effects on an already fragile social fabric.

He added that police forces in Quebec’s Native communities are underpaid and under-equipped to deal with existing drug issues.