

The Canadian Press





The Quebec government is denouncing a recent Washington Post opinion piece that claimed the province is more racist than the rest of Canada.

Legislature members voted unanimously today to condemn the article, which ran three days after six men were killed at a Quebec City mosque.

A spokeswoman for International Relations Minister Christine St-Pierre says the government will send the newspaper a formal letter of complaint.

Last week, the House of Commons in Ottawa refused to debate a similar Bloc Quebecois motion that denounced the article as hateful.

The article, entitled Why Does 'Progressive' Quebec Have So Many Massacres? was written by Vancouver-based political commentator J.J. McCullough and ran Feb. 1.

The author argues that Quebec experiences a disproportionate number of mass shootings due in part to what he calls a history of "anti-Semitism, religious bigotry and pro-fascist sentiment."