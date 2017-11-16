

CTV Montreal





The next time police want to arrest an MNA, they should advise the National Assembly ahead of time.

That's the ruling of Speaker of the House Jacques Chagnon following last month's arrest of Guy Ouellette.

UPAC, the province's anti-corruption squad, arrested Ouellette while investigating the leak of confidential information to reporters.

Ouellette has not been charged, and he has accused the police of trying to intimidate him as he was investigating collusion between police and the province's financial markets regulator (AMF).

In the National Assembly on Thursday, Chagnon said that UPAC "showed no sensitivity to this unusual situation" in arresting the person leading a committee that was overseeing police.

Chagnon added that electronic devices used by MNAs were subject to parliamentary privilege and so could not necessarily be used as evidence