

CTV Montreal





It's rare that all parties at the National Assembly agree on something but after Ottawa unveiled the federal budget, not a single politician in Quebec City was happy about it.

As a way of showing their displeasure, MNAs moved to formally express their "great disappointement" with a motion tabled by former Parti Quebecois finance minister Nicolas Marceau.

The motion was approved by 95 MNAs, with two abstentions -- being the two sitting members belonging to Quebec Solidaire.

About two dozen MNAs were absent from the house for various reasons, including Premier Philippe Couillard, who is inaugurating a pediatric centre.

Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said the federal budget lacked clarity, and did not provide any funding for infrastructure projects such as Montreal's light rail line, the Blue line extension for the metro, or a rapid transit network in Quebec City.

"We were expecting clearer indications about those three specific transportation projects, and we didn't find that in the budget," said Leitao.

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisée said he would have been able to get more out of the prime minister.

"I think he's been completely engulfed in this Canadian culture that says that Quebec has enough, you shouldn't give anything to Quebec, and if you even just give its fair share to Quebec, you're going to lose votes in the rest of Canada," said Lisée.

"At least when the Parti Quebecois is in power, we are not loved but we are feared. And because we are feared in Ottawa when we're in power, we're getting deals."

Leitao scoffed at that notion.

"I'm trying to be polite here, I don't want to ruffle Mr. Lisée's feathers too much, but he's wrong. He's just totally wrong," said Leitao.

He said the PQ strategy is to pick fights, and never work with federal counterparts.

"If you're not there, how the hell are you going to obtain more if you're not even at the table?"

Leitao says talks with his federal counterpart about infrastructure spending will continue.

In the meantime, he's preparing his own budget which will be tabled next Tuesday.