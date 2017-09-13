Naloxone will be available free in Quebec pharmacies
A naloxone anti-overdose kit is shown in Vancouver on Feb. 10, 2017. Student leadersrunning the University of Ottawa's orientation week events won't be allowed to administer the opioid antidote naloxone in the event of an overdose due to liability concerns if the injection were to go wrong. Hadi Wess, president of the undergraduate student union that runs the events, said the group initially planned to have about 100 student leaders carry naloxone kits to combat any overdoses that could occur during the parties and events that get underway over the long weekend. The measure was to prepare for the possibility that substances such as the deadly opioid fentanyl could be mixed with other drugs that might be consumed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 10:52PM EDT
Quebecers will be able to obtain Naloxone free of charge in pharmacies, the Quebec government announced Wednesday.
The goal is to minimize opiate overdoses; the drug is used as an antidote.
Those who believe that someone close to them is at risk of an overdose will be encouraged to obtain a kit, said Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois.
Police will also be able to administer the drug to people who have overdosed, she said.
Charlebois also said that nearly 90 per cent of Quebec ambulance technicians have been trained to administer Naloxone.
The government is in 'prevention mode' and is in the process of implementing a provincial strategy to prevent and respond to overdoses of opioids.
“We are watching the situation very closely,” she said, adding that the government takes the risks “very seriously.”
Health Minister Gaetan Barrette added that Quebec is not yet facing a crisis as in other parts of Canada, but that the situation is concerning.
"These measures proposed by our government demonstrate the importance we attach to the current opioid crisis in Canada. This shows that we are ready to respond and that we are taking the necessary measures to prevent overdoses, or to help people in danger as quickly as possible,” he said in a statement.
Public health officials say the powerful opiate fentanyl is responsible for 12 deaths in Montreal last month.
With files from The Canadian Press
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal displays new flag with Indigenous symbol
- Amherst St. to be renamed due to namesake's brutal legacy
- Police looking for other potential victims after a rash of break-ins
- First trial witness describes bomb-making equipment collected by alleged would-be terrorists
- Protesting taxi drivers ask government to buy them out