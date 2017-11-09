

CTV Montreal





A drug that fights the effects of heroin, fentanyl, and oxycodin overdoses will be available free in pharmacies throughout Quebec as of Friday.

Health Minister Gaetan Barrette and Public Safety Minister Lucie Charlebois confirmed the news Thursday morning, two months after the provincial government announced it would cover the cost of naloxone.

Anyone over the age of 14 will be able to get the opioid antidote. They will be asked to show a medicare card, but that can be skipped if the person is in the midst of a crisis.

The ministers are urging anyone who associates with people who are at risk of an overdose to get naloxone kits.

Community groups are also being told to pick up naloxone so that people will be able to intervene in the case of an overdose.