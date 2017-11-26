Muslim groups help homeless
Volunteers from several Muslim communities came to Emilie Gamelin Park to hand out food and clothes to the homeless on Sunday.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, November 26, 2017 2:52PM EST
A dozen Muslim community groups combined together on Sunday to help the homeless.
The groups distributed sandwiches and soup for 150 people in Emilie Gamelin Park.
They also gave out new socks and gloves, as well as used clothing.
Volunteers were from the Lebanese, Iranian, Pakistani, East African and Iraqi communities.