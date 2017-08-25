

CTV Montreal





A well-known man in Quebec's music scene has been charged with sexual assault.

Pierre Marchand, one of the founders of Musique Plus, is facing four charges related to a complaint from a woman.

She was 14 years old at the time of the alleged incidents over 35 years ago. Marchand was 23 at the time.

Marchand's lawyer said his client denies the allegations.

He returns to court Sept. 8.