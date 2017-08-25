Musique Plus founder Pierre Marchand charged with sexual assault
Pierre Marchand, one of the founders of Musique Plus.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 5:59PM EDT
A well-known man in Quebec's music scene has been charged with sexual assault.
Pierre Marchand, one of the founders of Musique Plus, is facing four charges related to a complaint from a woman.
She was 14 years old at the time of the alleged incidents over 35 years ago. Marchand was 23 at the time.
Marchand's lawyer said his client denies the allegations.
He returns to court Sept. 8.
Latest Montreal News
- Man stabbed in Griffintown pharmacy; assailant at large
- Laval trade school director arrested in alleged sexual assault against teen girl
- Postscript: Lacking in leadership
- Response time questioned: Teen dies after 24-minute ambulance wait
- Musique Plus founder Pierre Marchand charged with sexual assault