An 18-year-old murder victim's plea with police to help protect her was largely ignored, a colleague and friend told CTV.

Officers from the Richelieu-Saint-Laurent Police Department met with the Daphné Boudreault on the day she died, said Shanon Meilleur, Boudreault's friend, who also who worked at a convenience store with her in Saint-Hilaire.

Boudreault told police she feared for her safety following her recent breakup. They also met with her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Anthony Pratte.

Pratte appeared in court Thursday afternoon to face first-degree murder charges.

Meilleur said Boudreault complained to her regularly that Pratte was abusive; he screamed at her over the phone at work and called her names, she said.

“We think that she was in fear for her safety,” said Meilleur. “The police had just said, ‘Oh, he’s just in a rage right now, he’ll be okay after.”

Meilleur said she found Boudreault at the convenience store curled up in a ball, crying.

“She told me, ‘What, does he have to kill me before the police do anything?’”

Boudreault was found seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon by Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police and was transported to hospital where she was declared dead.

The SQ is investigating her death. Officers did not reveal how she was killed, but confirmed it was a homicide.

The Independent Bureau of Investigators has also set out to determine whether police acted appropriately in handling her complaint. Five investigators will examine the Richelieu Saint-Laurent police officers and the events leading to the slaying.

On Wednesday, Boudreault went to the home she shared with her ex-boyfriend on Forest St. before recently moving to her father's house. The victim was found in the basement apartment of the residential building on Forest St.

In two videos posted online before her death, Pratte said he wished Boudreault "all the misfortune in the world. I wish that you are never happy"

In the video, Pratte admitted he hacked into his ex-girlfriend’s phone and Facebook account to access her private messages.

With files from The Canadian Press