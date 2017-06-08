

CTV Montreal





A 20-year-old man has turned himself in to Laval police in connection with a shooting last week that critically injured a teenage girl.

Dylan Denis, who is known to authorities, will be charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a weapon, and violating probation.

"The investigation put a bit of pressure on his entourage and led us to locate him," said Franco Di Genova of the Laval police department.

"He gave himself up, actually, on Monday June 5th. Our major crimes detectives put him under arrest."

Police say that just after midnight on May 30 Denis was involved in an altercation at the Cartier metro station involving the victim and a group of her friends.

It’s alleged that Denis fired a shot at the group after they walked across Laurentides Blvd., hitting the victim in the stomach.

A second woman escaped injury, although the car she was sitting in was struck by bullets.

Laval police say Denis knew the victim.

A friend of the victim who witnessed the attack told CTV the shooter was in a grey luxury car with tinted windows and sped off after firing.

Denis' bail hearing is scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon.

The 15-year-old victim is stable and expected to survive.