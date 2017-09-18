

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are trying to determine the motive for a vicious attack in an apartment building.

Shortly before 2 a.m. a resident of an apartment building on Mullins St. in Point St. Charles happened across a badly injured man lying in a hallway.

They called 9-1-1 and paramedics and police rushed to the scene. Medical crews took the 26-year-old victim to hospital where he died of his injuries around 8 a.m.

Crime scene investigators spent the rest of the night in the building trying to figure out how the man was stabbed and slashed.

There were no witnesses to the attack, and police are unsure of the motive for the assault.