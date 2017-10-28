

The Canadian Press





Montreal police are investigating the city’s seventeenth homicide of the year after a man was found bleeding on a Hochelaga-Maisonneuve street on Friday night.

The 39-year-old victim was found by police at 10:25 p.m. on Jeanne-d’Arc near Ste-Catherine.

Police said he had suffered serious injuries to his upper body caused by a sharp object. The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was known to police, who said his death was related to narcotics.

No suspects have yet been identified.