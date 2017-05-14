

CTV Montreal





Over a dozen vehicles were damaged by arson and vandalism on Saturday night and Sunday morning in what police said are likely two separate incidents.

In a parking lot for city vehicles in St-Michel, seven vehicles were targeted. Three of them, including a large truck, were damaged by arson, with another one damaged in an attempt to set it on fire. Three other cars were vandalized.

Police said they are examining security camera footage in an attempt to identify any suspects.

In a separate incident, two SUVs and four cars on Industrielle Rd. and surrounding streets were damaged by arson, with the vehicles selected apparently at random.