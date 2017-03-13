

The late winter storm that is bringing 15 to 30 cm of snow to southern and central Quebec is blasting the area with strong winds.

About 10 cm of snow is expected to accumulate by Tuesday evening, with another 10 to 15 cm of snow to fall overnight, along with another five cm of snow on Wednesday.

But the danger is coming from the wind, blowing at 40 kmh in the afternoon in and around Montreal on Tuesday.

The blowing and drifting snow has made it difficult to see and Transport Quebec noted several multi-vehicle crashes.

Around 3 p.m. a pile-up involving several tractor-trailers in St. Zotique, west of Montreal, had forced the closure of Highway 20 West.

Around the same time several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, collided on Highway 40 in Kirkland.

Ontario Provincial Police closed Highway 401 after an 18-wheeler carrying a toxic load crashed and released dangerous materials in the area.

A hazardous materials team is on the scene with reports that one person was exposed to the material, but there is no confirmation of injuries.

Shortly before 4 p.m. the Sureté du Quebec closed Highway 10 near Highway 55, in Magog, after a collision involving up to 30 vehicles.

Trudeau airport said about 100 flights were cancelled; 80 to the U.S. and 20 within Canada. Officials said about half the cancelled flights are arrivals and half are departures.

Heavier snow further east

The Eastern Townships, Quebec City, Beauce and Charlevoix will need to brace for as much as 50 centimetres by the time the storm ends.

Blizzard warnings are also in place in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. New York City could be inundated with as much as 45 centimetres of snow.

A planned complete night closure of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge Tuesday night for repairs and light installation has been canceled due to the impending snow storm.



The following school boards have issued notices that they will be closed on Tuesday:

Eastern Townships School Board

Commission scolaire des Sommets

Commission scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs



Too soon to remove winter tires: CAA

CAA is recommending drivers keep their winter tires on. Though drivers are legally allowed to remove their tires as of March 15, the auto association suggests keeping them on until the end of April.

"Winter tires are more adapted for this kind of temperature," explained CAA spokesperson Annie Gauthier. "The rubber on the tires is more flexible so it means they will adhere better on the surface of the roads and in that way will keep people safer on the roads."

While the temperature is not quite as brisk as over the weekend, the Montreal area is still experiencing colder than seasonal temperatures. Tuesday will see a high of -6, and there will be a high of -4 on Wednesday.

As for the weekend, another weaker storm will move through Saturday into Sunday morning bringing another light round of snow.