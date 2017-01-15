Multiple cases of carbon monoxide poisoning reported in Eastern Townships
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 8:31AM EST
Public health officials are warning the public about the dangers of carbon monoxide after six workers were poisoned on construction sites in the Eastern Townships so far in 2017.
Over the last five years, 24 similar cases have been recorded in that area.
Carbon monoxide is odorless and colourless and prolonged exposure can be fatal.
CNESST, Quebec’s health and safety board, said workers and employers should be cautious when using motorized equipment in closed or semi-closed areas, as the exhaust from these machines can present a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
