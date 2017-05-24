

CTV Montreal





Police spent the night in downtown Montreal looking for suspects in an attack that placed one man in hospital.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday a fight broke out in a restaurant at the corner of Mackay St. and Ste. Catherine St., prompting several people to call 9-1-1.

"After searches that were done by police officers on site they were able to locate the victim, a man aged in his twenties, who was found on Ste. Catherine and Crescent," said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The stabbing victim, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Overnight police arrested five men, all in their twenties, in connection with the assault.