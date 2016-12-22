

CTV Montreal





The MUHC is defending its decision not to grant a woman a late-term abortion as it calls for more clarification on the right to an abortion.

The issue arose because a woman learned at 30 weeks into her pregnancy that the fetus she was carrying was severely malformed.

She and her partner decided instead to abort the fetus, and the MUHC, which does perform later second and early third trimester abortions, balked.

"This was an unprecedented case for us," said Dr. Eugene Bereza, the head of the MUHC Centre for Applied Ethics.

There are no laws regarding abortion in Canada, so the the clinical team caring for the woman consulted the guidelines established by the College of Physicians.

Those guidelines state that after 23 weeks, abortions should only be provided for fetuses with "serious congenital anomalies" or under "exceptional clinical situations."

The woman has told a newspaper that she learned the malformations were so severe the child would need multiple operations and would likely never walk.

But the clinical team at the MUHC was unanimous.

"In this particular case it did not meet those criteria," said Dr. Bereza.

Her lawyer, Jean-Pierre Menard, disagreed, saying the Supreme Court decision in R. v. Morgentaler said there is no legal ground to refuse an abortion.

"It's very clear that a woman has the full and complete right to terminate a pregnancy at any time before birth," said Menard.

Dr. Bereza agrees, but contends that only means a woman cannot be prosecuted for having an abortion, not that a doctor can be forced to terminate a pregnancy.

"Where the regulatory framework in the law that says that and I would challenge anybody to provide us with that," said Dr. Bereza.

He also said that ethically it is wrong to have a late term abortion for any reason at all.

"Is it okay to terminate a perfectly healthy fetus at 39 weeks because it's a girl?" said Dr. Bereza. "We can't ignore our own College's guidelines and simply provide it on request for whatever reason."

The fetus was aborted at 35 weeks.