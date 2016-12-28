

CTV Montreal





Avert your eyes no longer: Montreal’s notoriously ugly Christmas tree has been dismantled.

On Wednesday, workers were busy cutting the branches from the 26-meter-high Balsam.

Originally aimed at topping the famous tree in New York City’s Rockefeller Center, the tree has garnered international attention for all the wrong reasons since being unveiled in early December.

The tree will not be a total loss, however: there are plans to use the wood to make benches.