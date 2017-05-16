

CTV Montreal





Last summer the McDonald's restaurant chain was criticized because signs advising customers with allergies to talk to managers were only posted in French.

Complaints from customers in areas with large English populations convinced some store owners to post bilingual signs.

But now, a major change with the restaurant's menu is once again prompting complaints from those with allergies.

Earlier this year McDonald's Canada began serving items made with nuts.

Once again there are signs advising people with allergies to talk to managers, and many locations only have those signs posted in French.

Donna Litvack, whose son is allergic to peanuts, said this is a major change that should be well-publicized in English and French.

She said that since McDonald's introduced a frozen milkshake with nuts, she is no longer confident her son will be safe.

"That changed absolutely everything for allergy families," said Litvack.

She is also concerned about tourists coming to Quebec who speak very little French, because in most of the United States, McDonald's is still nut-free.

"They can be just thinking 'Wow I can just eat here in the same way I can eat in the States,' but everything is unsafe for them," said Litvack.

Following complaints, McDonald's Canada said it will make changes.

"While there is no legal obligation for McDonald's to provide bilingual materials in Quebec, a decision was made to provide bilingual menu boards and advertising materials in the restaurants located in areas with a higher anglophone population," said Michelle Yao, a spokesperson for the chain.

Yao also said McDonald's believes it has a long history of being sensitive to those with food allergies.

But some feel from the day was made to add nuts to the menu, the company should have been more sensitive to English-speaking Quebecers.