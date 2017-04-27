

The Canadian Press





A movement to block rezoning necessary for the construction of a Muslim cemetery in the Quebec town of St-Apollinaire has garnered enough support to move on to the next official stage.

Roughly 40 people had come forward to register their opposition by Wednesday, the last day on which to make their position heard. The number of opponents is enough to authorize a register that will be made available to residents in the area to determine exactly how many people are opposed to the cemetery.

If enough people come forward, it will trigger a referendum on whether the area can be rezoned.

St-Apollinaire mayor Bernard Ouellet has spoken in favour of the project.

Some in the community have voiced support for a multi-denominational cemetery in the town of 5,000, saying religion-specific facilities violate the principle of secularism. Other, citing the January shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead, have said the community must show openness towards a community that has been gravely hurt.