A man accused of stabbing someone on Mount Royal will not stand trial.

Jean Therrien, a 48-year-old homeless man, was arrested in August and sent for a psychiatric evaluation.

In court Monday psychiatrists delivered a report indicating that Therrien is not fit to stand trial, despite three months of treatment and medication.

Justice Jean-Paul Braun ordered Therrien indefinitely detained in a psychiatric ward for his own safety, and for the safety of the public.

The 56-year-old victim was walking on Mount Royal with his 31-year-old son when an assailant shined a flashlight in their eyes, then stabbed the older man repeatedly in the upper body.