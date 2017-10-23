Mount Royal stabbing suspect will not stand trial
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 5:46PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 23, 2017 7:04PM EDT
A man accused of stabbing someone on Mount Royal will not stand trial.
Jean Therrien, a 48-year-old homeless man, was arrested in August and sent for a psychiatric evaluation.
In court Monday psychiatrists delivered a report indicating that Therrien is not fit to stand trial, despite three months of treatment and medication.
Justice Jean-Paul Braun ordered Therrien indefinitely detained in a psychiatric ward for his own safety, and for the safety of the public.
The 56-year-old victim was walking on Mount Royal with his 31-year-old son when an assailant shined a flashlight in their eyes, then stabbed the older man repeatedly in the upper body.
