A 33-year-old man from Blainville has died following a collision on Highway 15 in Mirabel.

The Sureté du Quebec said the motorcycle rider was heading south in the righthand lane when it hit the back of a passenger van around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The rider was thrown a considerable distance from the cash and the motorcycle caught fire. He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

The driver of the van was not hurt.

Police suspect that the motorcycle rider was going much faster than the van.