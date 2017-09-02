

CTV Montreal





A motorcyclist, 54, was rushed to hospital for treatment atfter colliding with the rear of a vehicle on Route 122 near Drummondville.

A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said that the motorcyclist was following a vehicle on the highway nearr the exit for Saint-Edmond-de-Grantham.

When the vehicle made a left turn, the motorcycle rammed into the back of it.

The man, a native of the Drummondville area, was seriously injured.

Police believe that the vehicle in question may have experienced a mechanical problem, and are inspecting it in hopes of leanring more.