Motorcyclist critical following collision in Drummondville
(File photo)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 6:38PM EDT
A motorcyclist, 54, was rushed to hospital for treatment atfter colliding with the rear of a vehicle on Route 122 near Drummondville.
A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said that the motorcyclist was following a vehicle on the highway nearr the exit for Saint-Edmond-de-Grantham.
When the vehicle made a left turn, the motorcycle rammed into the back of it.
The man, a native of the Drummondville area, was seriously injured.
Police believe that the vehicle in question may have experienced a mechanical problem, and are inspecting it in hopes of leanring more.
Latest Montreal News
- Toddler found dead under mysterious circumstances in Becancour
- Months after floods, Rigaud residents still unable to return home
- Northern part of NDG Park, devastated in microburst, reopens
- Jerome Choquette, justice minister during October Crisis, dead at 89
- Motorcyclist critical following collision in Drummondville