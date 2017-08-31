

A Montreal mother had a terrifying experience earlier this week after she says her two young daughters were kept on a school bus for three hours.

Emmanuelle Porlier realized something was wrong when her girls, 10-year-old Heidi and 7-year-old Roxanne, didn’t get off at their usual bus stop Wednesday afternoon where she was waiting for them.

Panicked, Porlier called the bus company, the school and the English Montreal School Board, and eventually ended up following the bus around the city trying to get to her children.

“It was a very stressful experience,” Porlier said. “I was shaking ... I’m a very calm person, but yesterday I showed another side of me.”

Michael Cohen, a spokesperson for the EMSB, apologized for the incident and called it “miscommunication” and a “regrettable situation.”

Cohen said the bus driver was a new employee, driving a new route, but that he did the right thing and followed protocol. He said the two girls were not on his list and he communicated with head office about the situation.

“He did not have them on a list and the safe and prudent thing to do is not to stop, not when a young child says ‘That’s my stop, let me off,’ and there’s an adult waiting who the bus driver doesn’t have any confirmation is the parent,” Cohen said, adding that there are communications issues that need to be resolved.

The girls will be back on the school bus tomorrow. They said they’re nervous about taking the school bus after this week’s ordeal, but their mother says it’s the only option.

“It was too long, there's no question about it,” Cohen said. “We're looking into why it happened and we're going to make sure it's corrected.”