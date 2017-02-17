

CTV Montreal





Most of the hefty load of snow that fell over Montreal in the past week has been removed.

There are, however, a few exceptions.

Just 20 percent of the streets in Outremont have been cleared, and only one-third of the streets in the Southwest borough have had their snow carted away.

Snow has been hauled away from 60 percent of the streets in Cote des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grace, and St. Leonard is about the same amount. Every other borough is around the 80 percent mark -- or more.

People in the boroughs where snow removal has been lacking are growing increasingly impatient.

Christiane Fradette called her borough office but couldn't learn when the streets she uses would be clear.

"I told them it was worse than the other years. It is very slow," said Fradette.

Snow removal operations in CDN-NDG began more than ten days ago, and had to be stopped on Wednesday night because crews had been working for seven days straight.

"Our contractor who does almost two-thirds of the borough had to take a 36-hour pause from Wednesday to Thursday. That's a provincial regulation. After 70 hours, seven days of work consecutively, you have to stop for 36 hours," said borough mayor Russell Copeman.

There have been so many complaints about snow removal in the Southwest borough that the five-year contract with Pavages d'Amour has been cancelled.

That company gets to finish this season, but the borough will look for another contractor for next year and the years to come.

Projet Montreal's Peter McQueen said that if it was up to him, CDN-NDG would rescind its contract with its contractor.

"Even more reason to rescind this contract and give clear directives to the next contractor that he, they must get to one side of every street done just as fast as other boroughs and other cities on the island of Montreal," said McQueen.

Copeman disagreed.

"We've been very satisfied with CMS," he said.

With blue collar workers and contractors back on the streets, CDN-NDG expects all streets will be cleared by Sunday.

Most other boroughs will wrap up Friday night, but there's no idea when the snow will be cleared in Outremont or the Southwest.