The number of asylum seekers illegally crossing the border into Quebec continued to balloon last month.

More than 5,500 asylum seekers walked into Quebec in August -- close to double the number of people that walked across the border from the United States in July.

So far this year, 11,896 people have unlawfully crossed the border into Quebec, with about 1,300 more entering Manitoba and British Columbia.

While the number of people illegally crossing the border exploded in recent months, the number of people claiming refugee status at airports and legitimate land border crossings in Canada has been relatively stable.

In 2017 anywhere from 220 to 290 people applied at airports each month, mostly in Ontario, Quebec, and B.C.

Between 780 and 1,440 people applied for asylum at land crossings each month in 2017, with most of the applications being made in Ontario and Quebec.