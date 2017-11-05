

The Associated Press





A County Commissioner in Texas says he's been told that more than 20 people were killed and more than 20 were wounded in an attack at a church, though he says those figures haven't been confirmed.

Albert Gamez, a Wilson County commissioner, made the comments to cable news outlets after the attack Sunday at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, a small community 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Sheriff Joe Tackett said the shooter had been "taken down."

It was not immediately clear if the church was holding services at the time of the shooting.

A sheriff's department dispatcher said everyone was at the scene and unavailable to comment.

A spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said special agents are being sent from field offices in Houston and San Antonio, but could not provide further details.

KSAT showed video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter arriving to transport victims to hospitals.

Sutherland Springs is 48 kilometres southeast of San Antonio.