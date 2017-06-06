

CTV Montreal





Investigators are in the process of dismantling a major cannabis operation, the Surete du Quebec announced Tuesday morning.

They said 19 people between the ages of 26 and 59 have been arrested in Monteregie and the Centre of Quebec. The suspects are scheduled to appear in the Drummondville courthouse Tuesday, where they could face charges of conspiracy, production and distribution of narcotics.



Police said there are also seven raids underway in homes, businesses, farms and vehicles in Longueuil, Laval and Saint-Guillaume, near Drummondville. Six vehicles have been seized.

Nearly 100 officers are involved in the operation, referred to by police as Operation Undulation. Longueuil, Roussillon and Laval municipal police are all contributing to the operation, and police say they have also received help from Revenu Québec and Hydro-Québec.

