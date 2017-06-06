More than 100 officers taking part in major cannabis drug bust
Over 100 police officers took part in dismantling a major drug ring.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 8:18AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 6, 2017 11:21AM EDT
Investigators are in the process of dismantling a major cannabis operation, the Surete du Quebec announced Tuesday morning.
They said 19 people between the ages of 26 and 59 have been arrested in Monteregie and the Centre of Quebec. The suspects are scheduled to appear in the Drummondville courthouse Tuesday, where they could face charges of conspiracy, production and distribution of narcotics.
Police said there are also seven raids underway in homes, businesses, farms and vehicles in Longueuil, Laval and Saint-Guillaume, near Drummondville. Six vehicles have been seized.
Nearly 100 officers are involved in the operation, referred to by police as Operation Undulation. Longueuil, Roussillon and Laval municipal police are all contributing to the operation, and police say they have also received help from Revenu Québec and Hydro-Québec.
Latest Montreal News
- More than 100 officers taking part in major cannabis drug bust
- Quebecers are taking longer, farther vacations this summer: poll
- Paris police say officer shot attacker near Notre Dame cathedral
- Greater Montreal Area posts record home sales in May
- Family of ducks gets police escort through Old Montreal