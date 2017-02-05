

CTV Montreal





The groundhogs have had their say but winter is still here for the moment for Montrealers as more snow is on its way.

Between five and 10 centimeters of snow is expected to hit the ground by Monday morning. Sunday night will also bring strong winds and motorists are warned of decreased visibility due to blowing snow.

Bad goes to worse on Tuesday night as Environment Canada predicts regions near the St. Lawrence River will be hit with an extended period of freezing rain.