

The Canadian Press





It might be a new year but Quebecers shouldn’t expect new weather as Tuesday and Wednesday will see the province get hit with more snow and freezing rain.

Montreal will get off relatively lightly with five centimetres of snow and some sleet over those two days.

That snowfall comes on the heels of last week's storm, which left up to 20 centimetres on the ground. Snow removal has resumed following a suspension over New Year's.

Officials said less than 50 per cent of the snow from that storm has been removed as of Monday morning. Authorities have asked Montrealers to be careful where they park as the operation continues. Over 5,000 vehicles are towed per year as a result of snow removal. Several free parking lots have been made available for residents who use street parking.

The city has encouraged citizens to download the Info Neige app to monitor the operation in real-time.

Elsewhere in the province will have heavier precipitation, with the Outaouais and Laurentian regions getting about 15 of snow and freezing rain centimetres in the coming days.