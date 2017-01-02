

The Canadian Press





It might be a new year but Quebecers shouldn’t expect new weather as Tuesday and Wednesday will see the province get hit with more snow and freezing rain.

Montreal will get off relatively lightly with five centimetres of snow and some sleet over those two days.

Elsewhere in the province will have heavier precipitation, with the Outaouais and Laurentian regions getting about 15 of snow and freezing rain centimetres.