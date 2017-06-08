

Laval police have also confirmed the arrest of a murder suspect nearly a month after a deadly shooting outside of Moomba nightclub.

Mohamad Achraf Maatoug, 26, was arrested in Vancouver on Wednesday. Officials are in the process of returning him to Quebec to face murder charges.

On May 18, a dispute erupted between a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, Maatoug is alleged to have stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.

The 33-year-old victim was later declared dead in hospital.

Two other people were sent to hospital to treat minor injuries.