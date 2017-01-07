

CTV Montreal





Flights from Fort Lauderdale began arriving in Montreal on Saturday evening. Many Quebecers were stranded in Florida after a lone gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday.

The majority of people who travel between Montreal and Fort Lauderdale use Air Canada. The airline uses Terminal 2 in Fort Lauderdale which was closed on Friday and most of Saturday because of the shooting.

The terminal reopened at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, allowing some passengers to travel back to Montreal using Air Canada.

Other travelers rerouted through Miami in order to get home faster.

Those who were on the first flights to arrive at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport said the experience in Fort Lauderdale was frightening and chaotic.

“As we were standing at the carousel waiting for bags everyone was talking about it,” said Morrie Baker who flew in from Miami on Saturday. “This was just yesterday. You take your security for granted and the truth of the matter is it was just a few steps away. That could have been anybody waiting for their bags.”

Vince Feigin was waiting for his flight when the gunman opened fire. He doesn’t understand how the shooter managed to get a gun onto the plane.

“You know someone said an interesting statement to me,” said Feigin. “He said, I take my shampoo, I go to the security, they take away my shampoo. I have over 3.5 ounces. But with a gun? With the bullets? You've got to have your head examined. That's crazy.”

Those waiting at Trudeau Airport for their loved ones to arrive from Florida were relieved to know they’d be coming home safe.

“It was very, very scary,” said Stephanie Hutman. “They were actually scheduled to fly today but knowing that they could have been at the airport the same time yesterday is sickening.”