The kickoff of Montreal's Grand Prix weekend is usually rife with tension for those individuals working to promote awareness and draw attention to sexual exploitation.

Prostituion is an activity that has come to be associated with the event, and officials at both the RCMP and local authorities acknowledge its presence-- even 50 years after its inception.

In fact, they have made efforts in the last few years to curb the sex trafficking rate, which increases exponentially during large-scale, internationally renowned festivals.

Young men, women, and potentially minors are brought into the city for this particular purpose.

And local advocates, even on the festival's second day, are actively speaking out-- in some cases, acting out-- to denounce sexual exploitation.

Topless protestor arrested

A Montreal woman with a history of protesting at the Grand Prix was arrested Wednesday evening.

Police arrested Neda Topaloski around 6 p.m. as she protested at Dorchester Square, where Grand Prix parties are taking place all week.

Topaloski set off a purple smoke bomb and chanted that the exploitation of women did not deserve a celebration.

Officers would not confirm the name of the woman arrested, but said a suspect threw a smoke bomb while yelling slogans. She was freed after promising to appear in court.

Topaloski has frequently denounced the Grand Prix and Formula One races because of the way they increase prostitution.

Two years ago Topaloski was dragged away by a security detail while protesting topless on Crescent St. and charged with with disturbing the peace and mischief.

Earlier this year she was acquitted on all charges, with the judge recognizing her right to protest at the Grand Prix event.

Pour le 50e du #GrandPrix une activiste #FEMEN décrie 50 ans de violences faites aux femmes! La prostitution n'est pas une célébration! pic.twitter.com/PjxZRSPhNE — FEMEN Canada (@FemenCanada) June 8, 2017

"Sexploitation: the TV show where YOU get to choose!"

In timing with the Grand Prix’s opening celebrations, a Quebec-based organization Le Phare des Affranchi(e)s—“Beacon of the Freed” in English – has released a darkly humorous cartoon poking fun at the presence of sex workers during F1 weekend.

The video features an animated, fictitious game show where viewers are urged by the host—a pimp-- to select a candidate to fulfil their sexual fantasies. The “prize,” or outcome, is a long-winded cycle of abuse, degradation, and debt, the host explains.

“Remember, if it weren’t for you,” the animated host chides, “sexploitation wouldn’t exist!”

There are three participants—both willing and unwilling—who are involved in sex work.

One of them is a young Aboriginal woman dubbed “Asha”—this was done intentionally, the non-profit explains, to show that First Nations women are often recruited into the sex trade upon their arrival in Montreal.

The caption at the end of the short video reminds Montrealers that although the consequences of sex work may not be immediately visible, they are devastating and reach scores of men, women and children.

The video has already reached over 20,000 views on Youtube.

*The following video may not be appropriate for children*